Cardinals Superstar Predicted To Remain In St. Louis Despite Speculation
The St. Louis Cardinals will have some tough decisions to make this season.
St. Louis has gotten off to a tough start just like the 2023 season. The Cardinals currently are 10-14 on the young season. St. Louis has plenty of talent but it hasn't translated to wins yet on the field. The Cardinals' rotation is better than last year, but the offense hasn't performed as expected.
The Cardinals struggled out of the gate last season and ended up being sellers ahead of the deadline. If things don't change over the next few months, the same thing could happen this season. Rumors already have started swirling about who could be moved and the two biggest options are Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.
While Goldschmidt seems like a likely option if the Cardinals continue to struggle, Arenado seems to be a much less likely option, according to Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"Obviously, it's too early in April to rule most teams out of the playoff picture," Kelly said. "It's entirely possible that a veteran St. Louis Cardinals team will rebound from a relatively disappointing start and compete for one of the three wild-card spots in the National League...
"Will that mean Nolan Arenado gets traded? Certainly, if the Cardinals are willing to entertain offers on the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, there will be interest. But the 33-year-old is under contract through the 2027 season, and the chance to have Arenado spend close to as much time in his Hall of Fame career with the Cardinals as he did with the Colorado Rockies might mean something to the organization."
Both Arenado and Goldschmidt were mentioned in trade rumors last season but neither ended up being moved. That certainly could be the case again this season but it's too early to tell.
