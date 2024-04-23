Cardinals Gold Glover Floated As Possible Trade Candidate For Upcoming Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to make it back to the playoffs this season and might be quite active at the trade deadline to improve their chances, even if it means punting on 2024 to bolster up for 2025 and beyond.
With a veteran-studded roster that has a plethora of players above the age of 30, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak trade away a proven talent or two this summer.
A possible trade rumor floating around for St. Louis involves a household name that would be a heartbreaking loss for many fans.
"If the Cardinals plan to take a step back, it might be wise to get something in return for the seven-time All-Star (Paul Goldschmidt)," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Tuesday. "It's also possible that at this advanced stage of his career, Goldschmidt will want to go somewhere that gives him a chance to chase a World Series title."
Goldschmidt hasn't looked like himself at the plate so far this season, batting .195 with two extra-base hits including two home runs, nine RBIs and a .566 OPS in 82 at-bats.
The seven-time All-Star logged just his second home run of the season last night in the club's much-needed walk-off win versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. For a player who's used to clobbering 30+ home runs almost every year, it's unusual to see Goldschmidt hit so few dingers this far into the season.
The 37-year-old isn't getting any younger and becomes a free agent at the end of this season. It might just make sense for the Cardinals to capitalize on trading him away to get something in return before he has the chance to walk away from the organization.
Saying goodbye to Goldy would be a tough pill to swallow for Cardinals Nation but we must accept that the day will come one way or another.
More MLB: Cardinals Outfielder To Take Major Step In Return From Difficult Injury