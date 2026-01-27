Rising Cardinals Catching Phenom Earns Spot on Insider’s Top 100 List

The St. Louis Cardinals may be rebuilding, but they have also taken a lot of steps forward in terms of player development. They have drafted high in each of the past two years, but have also accumulated a lot of depth at the catcher position, which could serve them well in the next few years.

One catcher that is receiving a lot of attention is Rainiel Rodriguez. The 19-year-old backstop was signed out of the Dominican Republic and has taken the Cardinals' minor league system by storm.

Keith Law of The Athletic recently released his Top 100 prospects list. Several Cardinals made the list, and Rodriguez came in at No. 29.

Cardinals catching prospect makes Top 100 list

"Rodriguez is an offense-first catcher who does project to stay behind the plate, although he’ll need time back there. That said, there’s always a chance his bat is so advanced that the Cardinals move him to another position to get him to the big leagues sooner," Law wrote.

The Cardinals also have Leonardo Bernal and Jimmy Crooks in their system, as well as Ivan Herrera, Pedro Pages and Yohel Pozo on the Major League roster. So, it might make sense for them to move Rodriguez to another position so he isn't blocked by all of the catching depth that the Cardinals have in their system.

That way, they can allow him to stay in the starting lineup on a regular basis as he rises through the farm system, and the Cardinals can clear out the logjam of catchers that they currently have.

He could also stay behind the plate, and the Cardinals could find something else to do with Ivan Herrera, who is also a bat-first catcher, but there are a lot of reasons to be excited about Rodriguez and what he brings to the table.

Law praised him for his ability to hit the ball hard and top 111 mph with his exit velocities. If he can continue to do that, then the Cardinals may have a star on their hands in the future. He was their No. 3 ranked prospect at the end of the 2025 season, so there is a lot of potential and a lot for fans to be excited about in the future.

