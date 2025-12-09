Kyle Schwarber, Phillies Agree to Massive Deal, Keeping Slugger in Philadelphia
The MLB Winter Meetings are off and running in Orlando, Fl. this week, and one of the many proverbial shoes set to drop did exactly that on Tuesday morning.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies are finalizing a five-year, $150 million deal that will keep the slugger in Philadelphia for the foreseeable future. The 32-year-old had hit free agency and was testing his market after spending the last four seasons with the Phillies.
The Phillies fended off pushes from the Mets, Red Sox, Orioles, Pirates and Reds—who also attempted to sign Schwarber—in order to keep their glue guy in the clubhouse, according to Passan.
Schwarber is a three-time All-Star, a one-time Silver Slugger Award winner, helped the Cubs win a World Series in 2016, and this past season with the Phillies, led the National League in home runs with 56 and the entire MLB in RBI with 132.
Philadelphia is looking to win a third-consecutive NL East title in 2026, and now officially has its designated hitter back to help them do so.