Cardinals Could Borrow Page For 2024 Tigers With Possible Second-Half Run
The St. Louis Cardinals are well out of contention. They are 6 1/2 games back of the third National League Wild Card spot and 13 games back in the NL Central.
However, they did just win a series against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and get back to the .500 mark, which sets them up with a little momentum entering a key home series against the archrival Chicago Cubs.
They were sellers at the trade deadline this summer, dealing away Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz, all three relievers on expiring contracts. But the Detroit Tigers proved last year that selling at the trade deadline doesn't always mean throwing away the season.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report explains that the best-case scenario for St. Louis could be to take a page out of the Tigers book and go on a run.
"St. Louis sold off its expiring assets at the trade deadline, so that's that, right? See you at the winter meetings after another lost season? Not so fast. The Cardinals do have a brutal remaining schedule with six games left against each of the Cubs, Brewers and Reds, but it was just last season that the sub-.500 Tigers unloaded Jack Flaherty and several other rentals before catching fire and making an improbable run to the postseason," Miller wrote.
Cardinals could pull page from 2024 Tigers with possible surge
The Cardinals bullpen took some hits thanks to the trades of Matz, Maton and Helsley. However, certain pitchers have stepped up in their absences. JoJo Romero, Kyle Leahy and Riley O'Brien have all proven to be capable pitchers in high-leverage situations.
They haven't picked a closer yet. While Romero would be the best option, he's the only lefty in their bullpen. But O'Brien and Leahy are also serviceable options. If the offense can get going again, then the Cardinals could very well do what the Tigers did last year and go on an unprecedented run to reach the postseason for the first time since 2022.
Gaining ground in the Wild Card race will not be easy, but the Tigers proved last year that anything is possible. They do at least have two solid starters in Matthew Liberatore and Sonny Gray leading the rotation, while prospect Michael McGreevy has turned heads.
We'll see if St. Louis can get hot. They have a tough schedule coming.
