How Cardinals Could Bolster Bullpen After Ryne Stanek Signing
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't made some sort of splashy signing -- like the Chicago Cubs did this past weekend with Alex Bregman -- but they are having about as good of an offseason as fans could've hoped for.
So far, the Cardinals have traded Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras for a handful of young pitchers. Two guys with big league time (Hunter Dobbins and Richard Fitts) and three prospects. On top of these two moves, the Cardinals have signed Dustin May and Ryne Stanek and also acquired Justin Bruihl as well.
The Cardinals have been shopping around the edges and have brought back value with each move. There are still a few weeks to go until Spring Training and the organization should continue with the strategy they have employed so far. Shop veterans around. Right now, the team still has Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, and JoJo Romero as likely trade chips. Also, look around to see if a free agent can fall into your lap on a cheap deal, like Stanek did.
The Cardinals should make another deal
For St. Louis, one guy the team should be watching closely is veteran reliever Andrew Chafin. It seems like he lands with a team seemingly every year and then is traded each trade deadline. In 2025, he had a 2.41 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched for the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels. In 2024, he spent time with the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers. In 2023, he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers. You get the point. Chafin is someone who is no stranger to the trade deadline.
For the Cardinals, they should do the same thing. Bring the lefty to town and then flip him to a bullpen-needy contender during the summer. He has a career 3.35 ERA in 643 total appearances in the big leagues. Over his last five seasons, Chafin has had an ERA above 3.99 just once, so he's clearly consistent. He should be the next target.
