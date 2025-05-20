Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Has Ominous Answer About Recent Play

Patrick McAvoy

May 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) runs to first base after a single in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) runs to first base after a single in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of Major League Baseball's best third baseman of recent memory in Nolan Arenado.

He has been the subject of a lot of noise over the last few months. From trade speculation and rumors, to questions about his offensive output, there's been a lot said about the eight-time All-Star. He's had an up-and-down start to the 2025 season so far offensively and currently is slashing .241/,316/.371 with four homers, 19 RBIs, 10 doubles, and 21 runs scored in 44 games played.

Arenado dropped down in the lineup for St. Louis from the cleanup spot to No. 6 on Monday night against the Detroit Tigers.

Before the game, Arenado opened up about his offense and didn't sound very confident, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.

"Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado on his struggles: 'Just play better. I don't have really an answer. Just play better, play more the way I think I'm capable of. But, it's been a minute since I’ve felt like I could play the way I should. So, I don't know if it's coming back or not,'" Denton shared.

He may not be putting up the league-leading power numbers he did for a long time, but he's still a very capable hitter. Like Paul Goldschmidt last year, Arenado isn't up to his standards, but he's still better than plenty of players at his position. Plus, he's playing Gold Glove-level defense. It sounds like he's being a little too hard on himself. St. Louis is lucky to still have him.

Patrick McAvoy
