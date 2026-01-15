Clayton Kershaw to Pitch for One More Team After MLB Retirement
Clayton Kershaw's legendary baseball career will feature one final ride on the global stage.
Kershaw, the future Hall of Fame pitcher who in September of 2025 announced his retirement from MLB, will pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, USA Baseball announced on Thursday. It will be the first time Kershaw has ever pitched in the WBC. The longtime Dodgers ace committed to play for Team USA in the 2023 WBC, but backed out due to his reported inability to obtain an insurance policy after consulting with MLB, the MLB Player's Association and the Dodgers.
A disappointed Kershaw, who had never prioritized pitching in the WBC to focus more on preparations for upcoming seasons, acknowledged at the time that it was likely his last opportunity to pitch in the event, which typically takes place every few years in March before the start of the MLB season.
Now, in a picture-perfect scenario, Kershaw will finally get his chance to take the mound for Team USA in an epic curtain call for his Hall of Fame career. Here's who he'll be joining on the roster
Team USA World Baseball Classic Roster
Position
Player Name
SP
Tarik Skubal
SP
Paul Skenes
SP
Logan Webb
SP
Joe Ryan
SP
Nolan McLean
SP
Clayton Kershaw
RP
David Bednar
RP
Mason Miller
RP
Gabe Speier
RP
Griffin Jax
RP
Clay Holmes
C
Cal Raleigh
C
Will Smith
1B
Bryce Harper
2B
Brice Turang
SS
Bobby Witt Jr.
SS
Gunnar Henderson
3B
Ernie Clement
OF
Aaron Judge
OF
Pete Crow-Armstrong
OF
Byron Buxton
OF
Corbin Carroll
DH
Kyle Schwarber
The Americans begin World Baseball Classic pool play against Brazil on March 6 at 8 p.m. ET at Daikin Park in Houston.
Kershaw authors memorable end to MLB career
Kershaw in September announced that the 2025 season would be his last in MLB. And Kershaw, who spent all 18 years with the Dodgers, authored an incredible end to his decorated career, becoming just the 20th pitcher to record 3,000 career strikeouts, pitching for the National League while being mic'd up in the All-Star Game and helping the Dodgers win a second straight World Series.
Kershaw's final appearance on a big-league mound won't soon be forgotten, as he entered a marathon Game 3 in the 12th inning with two outs and the bases loaded, looking to keep the game tied. The southpaw went toe-to-toe with the Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes, dramatically inducing an inning-ending groundout as the Dodger Stadium crowd roared.
In 18 seasons in the big leagues, Kershaw has been named to 11 All-Star teams, has won three Cy Young Awards, two World Series titles, an MVP Award and a Gold Glove. He is widely regarded as one of the best pitchers of his generation—and all-time.
