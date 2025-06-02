Cardinals Should Trade For Struggling Star Pitcher From Braves
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a bit of a tough spot this season. Nobody seems to know whether they're going to buy or sell at the trade deadline and the Cardinals don't seem to know what they're going to do either.
If the Cardinals opt to sell, they'll likely try to trade players like Ryan Helsley, Erick Fedde, and Nolan Arenado in order to build the future through the farm system. Each of these three players should net a solid return in a trade.
But if the Cardinals opt to buy, their options are open. While there are a few places St. Louis needs to upgrade if it wants to win right now, the bullpen might be the most important upgrade of all.
The Cardinals have Kyle Leahy, Phil Maton, and Ryan Helsley at the backend of games, but beyond that trio, there isn't much to call home about in St. Louis' bullpen.
The Cardinals could look to take a chance on veteran closer Raisel Iglesias of the Atlanta Braves. Iglesias has had a very rough year to this point and his contract expires at the end of the season. With the Braves on the outside of the postseason looking in, there's a good chance he ends up on the trade block.
The Cardinals could be the kind of team that takes a chance on a struggling reliever like Iglesias.
If he were moved to the Cardinals, the righty would have a lot less pressure on his shoulders than he has in Atlanta. This would allow him to fill a role rather than be relied on as the best pitcher in a bullpen. There's a good chance a simple switch like this could lead to a very successful second half of the season for Iglesias and the Cardinals.
More MLB: MLB Writer Suggests Cardinals Will Miss Fan Favorite Slugger