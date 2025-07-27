Could $75 Million Cardinals Ace Be Open To Trade?
The St. Louis Cardinals appear to have picked a direction with the trade deadline approaching. After losing two out of three to the Colorado Rockies and being swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Cardinals seem prepared to sell rather than buy or hold pat.
It's safe to assume that any player on an expiring contract will be traded. That includes Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz. However, it might expand beyond that.
Katie Woo recently reported that they were fielding offers on Sonny Gray, who has a no-trade clause. However, Josh Jacobs of FanSided believes that Gray might be open to a move after previously choosing to stay.
"The Cardinals are reportedly gauging trade interest in Sonny Gray right now, which likely means that [John] Mozeliak's conversation with Gray resulted in the veteran right-hander giving Mozeliak his blessing to explore deals," Jacobs wrote.
"Mozeliak stated to media back in Colorado that he planned on asking players with no-trade clauses if they had interest in moving at the deadline, so I doubt they'd be listening to offers right now and reaching out to potential suitors if Gray did not want to, or at least wasn't open to, bring dealt away from St. Louis."
To receive a good return for Gray, St. Louis would have to eat a significant portion of his remaining money. But it is fair to wonder if the veteran right-hander has at least become open to a move.
Gray is 10-4 with a 4.33 ERA this season, but a team in need of rotation help could be willing to take him off the Cardinals' hands. It will be interesting to see where he ends up in the coming days.
