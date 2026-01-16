Mets’ Projected Opening Day Lineup After Adding Bo Bichette in Free Agency

The Mets got their guy. Well, one of their guys, at least.

One day after slugger Kyle Tucker spurned the Mets’ offer and signed with the back-to-back World Series champion Dodgers, New York agreed to sign infielder Bo Bichette to a three-year contract worth $126 million on Friday.

The 27-year-old Bichette fills a big hole in the Mets’ lineup after the team lost power-hitting phenom Pete Alonso to the Orioles in free agency. Bichette, a two-time All-Star, rebounded from a rough year in 2024 and batted .311/.357/.483 with 18 homers in 139 games last season for the Blue Jays. He missed most of September and the first two rounds of Toronto’s playoff run due to a knee injury before returning for the World Series and batting 8-for-23 (.348) with four walks, one homer and six RBIs against the Dodgers.

Bichette, who has been a shortstop his entire career, will likely slide over to third base in New York with Francisco Lindor occuping short at Citi Field. That puts Brett Baty and Mark Vientos, who split time at third base last year alongside utility man Ronny Mauricio, either on the trade block or platooning in the lineup.

Elsewhere in the lineup, the Mets also traded longtime outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Rangers in exchange for Marcus Semien, and signed switch-hitter Jorge Polanco to likely take over at first base.

There’s still plenty of offseason left to work things out, but here is how the Mets’ Opening Day lineup could look like (as of Jan. 16):

Mets’ projected Opening Day lineup (vs. RHP)

ORDER PLAYER POS 1 Francisco Lindor SS 2 Juan Soto RF 3 Bo Bichette 3B 4 Jorge Polanco 1B 5 Marcus Semien 2B 6 Brett Baty DH 7 Francisco Alvarez C 8 Carson Benge LF 9 Tyrone Taylor CF

Mets’ projected Opening Day lineup (vs. LHP)

ORDER PLAYER POS 1 Francisco Lindor SS 2 Juan Soto RF 3 Bo Bichette 3B 4 Jorge Polanco 1B 5 Marcus Semien 2B 6 Mark Vientos LF 7 Francisco Alvarez C 8 Luisangel Acuña DH 9 Tyrone Taylor CF

Mets’ projected starting rotation

ROLE PITCHER SP1 Nolan McLean SP2 David Peterson SP3 Clay Holmes SP4 Sean Manaea SP5 Kodai Senga

