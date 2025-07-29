MLB Insider Predicts Tigers Will Land Two Cardinals Stars
The Detroit Tigers might be on the verge of a game-changing deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Sporting an excellent 62-46 record entering Tuesday, the Tigers had a nine-game lead atop the American League Central. Detroit looks like a strong World Series contender in a wide-open MLB season -- all the more reason to buy before Thursday.
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden stirred excitement among Tigers fans on Tuesday by predicting that Detroit will snag not one, but two All-Stars from the Cardinals before the deadline. “Tigers will land Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley from the Cardinals," Bowden predicted.
Neither Arenado nor Helsley is having a great year, but both players' veteran presence and high talent level would help move the needle for Detroit.
Arenado has a .663 OPS with 10 home runs and 43 RBI in 2025. Despite a slight dip in power, he'd add to the Tigers' lineup and solidify Detroit’s infield defense. Helsley has a 3.00 ERA with 21 saves, striking out 41 in 36 innings. He hasn't been perfect this season, but there's a reason a handful of contenders are monitoring Helsley.
Arenado’s no-trade clause and $52 million owed through 2027 are potential barriers to a deal with Detroit, although Arenado might be open to joining a contender like the Tigers. On the other hand, Helsley’s impending 2025 free agency boosts his trade value. If Detroit lands this duo, it would put the AL on notice.
