Chicago Cubs Target Kodai Senga Signs With Mets
The Chicago Cubs have missed out on one of their free agent targets this winter as Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga has signed with the New York Mets according to multiple reports.
Even with Marcus Stroman and Jameson Taillon in the rotation, the Cubs were looking to add another arm to join what will be a very young rotation heading into the 2023 MLB season.
The Mets are getting a pitcher who cruised to a 2.59 ERA over 1089 innings in the Nippon Professional Baseball League. With a five-year, $75 million deal and full no-trade clause, Senga will be joining one of the most potent (and expensive) rotations in baseball.
With Senga off the table, Chicago will either have to look elsewhere for additional rotation help or hope that some of the young guns like Justin Steele and Hayden Wesneski can stay healthy and continue to develop from their 2022 forms.
For more coverage on the Mets, visit SI's Inside the Mets.
