Former Chicago Cubs reliever Aroldis Chapman has landed with a new team after a falling out with the New York Yankees.

Former Chicago Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman has found a new club in the Kansas City Royals. Chapman signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal that will allow him to continue his career following a falling out with the New York Yankees at the end of last season.

During his time with the Cubs, Chapman pitched just 26.2 innings while recording a 1.01 ERA coupled with a 0.825 WHIP. It was one of the better performances of his career.

Chapman dealt with domestic violence allegations to start the season that saw him serve a 30-game suspension with the Yankees at the time. He was then traded to Chicgao.

After helping the Cubs win the World Series in 2016, Chapman then re-signed with the New York Yankees where he spent the next eight seasons. Now, he will try to keep his career alive with the Royals during the 2023 MLB season.

