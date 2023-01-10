Former Cubs Target Carlos Correa Finally Finds a Home With the Twins
Former Chicago Cubs shortstop target Carlos Correa has finally found a home. It's not a new one though. He is reportedly returning to the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million deal that can be worth up to $270 million if certain wickets are met.
It also includes a full no-trade clause.
This saga that Correa has embroiled himself in has finally come to a close. After two $300 million-plus deals fell through with the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets, Correa is likely happy to find himself in a stable situation.
His right ankle, which has been surgically repaired, gave both the Giants and Mets pause on deals that would span well into his late 30's. This six-year deal provides some protection for the Twins, but also pays Correa what he is worth in terms of AAV, but also has the opportunity to make more money if he stays healthy.
This was the type of deal that was going to be required all along due to his two medical physicals that raised concerns with his ankle. The Twins come out the victor in this case.
It also highlights why Chicago was smart to avoid this one and act on Swanson when they did.
