Cubs Defeat Reds in Close Contest on Saturday

Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds was a tight ballgame that featured an assortment of pitchers on both sides. Drew Smyly started for the Cubs but provided only 3.0 innings of work before he was replaced.

Adbert Alzolay took over in the fourth inning, as he continues to ramp up his work down the stretch. Alzolay gave Chicago 3.0 innings of his own but was much more efficient than the lefty starter. Adbert did not allow a hit while striking out four batters.

Rookies provided the offense for the Cubs in this one. Nelson Velazquez drove in a run with a triple in the bottom of the second inning, giving Chicago the early lead. After Cincinnati knotted it back up, Seiya Suzuki launched a solo home run in the seventh to regain the lead.

That 2-1 score stood as the Cubs took care of business defensively. Pitching has been outstanding over the final two weeks of the season.

The offense did not need to do much once again as the pitching staff continued to impress. Another remarkable showing from the bullpen propelled the Cubs to their sixth consecutive win. Manuel Rodríguez started the ninth inning before turning the ball over to Brandon Hughes for the save.

It was not the prettiest ballgame but David Ross managed to walk away with another victory to help end this season on a positive note. This is the type of momentum the Cubs need before they make offseason moves.

The final game at Wrigley Field this season will take place on Sunday at 1:20 CST against the same Reds club. Chase Anderson is scheduled to take the mound for the visitors with Marcus Stroman set to start for Chicago.

