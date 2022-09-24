Esteban Quiroz's Late Heroics Lift Cubs Over Pirates

The Chicago Cubs won their 66th game of the season by a tightly contested 6-5 margin over the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday. The matchup was a back-and-forth affair with each team holding the lead for multiple periods throughout the game.

Javier Assad took the mound for the Cubs and was quickly roughed up on a Bryan Reynolds single that would score Oneil Cruz to give the Pirates an early 1-0 lead.

Assad limited the damage there and the Cubs struck in the second inning as Patrick Wisdom sent his 24th home run of the season into orbit to give Chicago a 2-1 lead.

Pittsburgh tied the game again in the bottom of the frame on a Jack Suwinski solo shot before taking a 4-2 lead in the third on back-to-back RBI doubles.

That would turn out to be the extent of the damage on Assad who exited after allowing four runs (three earned) on seven baserunners. The righty has allowed four runs in back-to-back outings, regressing a bit from a solid start after his Major League call-up.

The Cubs were able to pick up Assad in the sixth inning when Pirates reliever Wil Crowe entered from the bullpen and promptly walked three batters and allowed a single while retiring just one batter. The righty exited after issuing his third walk, this one to Franmil Reyes that allowed a run to score.

Reliever Manny Bañuelos entered and walked the first batter he faced, Zach McKinstry, tying the game up at four. Chicago walked nine times in total throughout the game. Esteban Quiroz then reached on an infield single to second base, scoring the go-ahead run and making it 5-4 Cubs.

The rally would end there but Chicago wound up needing more as Cubs reliever Manuel Rodriguez was bit by Reynolds' 25th home run to again tie the game, this time at five a piece.

That set the stage for Quiroz once again in the top of the eighth. The 30-year-old rookie came to the plate with two down and runners on the corners following a McKinstry fielder's choice that got PJ Higgins thrown out at home.

On an 0-1 count, Quiroz sent a 96 MPH sinker from Pirates righty Yohan Ramirez the opposite way into left field to score Jared Young and change the lead for the final time.

Erich Uelman pitched the ninth looking for his first major league save, and though he loaded the bases, the righty struck out Cal Mitchell to secure Chicago's 13th one-run victory since the all-star break.

The Cubs bullpen trio of Michael Rucker, Rodriguez, and Uelman combined to pitch five innings. They collectively struck out four and allowed one run.

The Cubs look to secure the season series victory over the Pirates at 5:35 p.m. CDT Saturday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Chicago will send lefty Wade Miley to the bump to face Pirates right-hander Johan Oviedo.

