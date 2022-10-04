How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Reds Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links
Just two games remain in what has been a turbulent season for the Chicago Cubs, and the team looks to end it on a high note against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs dropped game one of the series 3-1, the team's first loss in ten days, and now hope to rebound in game two.
The Cubs sit at 73-87, and have played much better baseball since the all-star break going 38-30 over that stretch. The Reds meanwhile enter at 61-99 with a record of just 10-21 since Sept. 1.
The Cubs will send Javier Assad to the mound against the Reds' Luis Cessa. Assad has a 3.62 ERA across eight appearances and is one of many Chicago players auditioning for a roster spot in 2023.
Cessa meanwhile, began the year as a reliever and is making just his 10th start in 46 appearances. The righty has made five appearances against the Cubs this season and has an ERA of 7.00 against Chicago in 2022.
How to Watch:
Location: Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, Ohio
Date: Monday, Oct 4.
Time: 5:40 p.m. CDT
TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
More From SI's Inside The Cubs
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
- Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
- Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
- Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
- Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
- Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
- Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
- Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
- Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
- Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?
Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!