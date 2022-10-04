How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Reds Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Just two games remain in what has been a turbulent season for the Chicago Cubs, and the team looks to end it on a high note against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs dropped game one of the series 3-1, the team's first loss in ten days, and now hope to rebound in game two.

The Cubs sit at 73-87, and have played much better baseball since the all-star break going 38-30 over that stretch. The Reds meanwhile enter at 61-99 with a record of just 10-21 since Sept. 1.

The Cubs will send Javier Assad to the mound against the Reds' Luis Cessa. Assad has a 3.62 ERA across eight appearances and is one of many Chicago players auditioning for a roster spot in 2023.

Cessa meanwhile, began the year as a reliever and is making just his 10th start in 46 appearances. The righty has made five appearances against the Cubs this season and has an ERA of 7.00 against Chicago in 2022.

Location: Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, Ohio

Date: Monday, Oct 4.

Time: 5:40 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

