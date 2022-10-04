Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Reds Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds in the penultimate game of the 2022 MLB season.

Just two games remain in what has been a turbulent season for the Chicago Cubs, and the team looks to end it on a high note against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs dropped game one of the series 3-1, the team's first loss in ten days, and now hope to rebound in game two. 

The Cubs sit at 73-87, and have played much better baseball since the all-star break going 38-30 over that stretch. The Reds meanwhile enter at 61-99 with a record of just 10-21 since Sept. 1. 

The Cubs will send Javier Assad to the mound against the Reds' Luis Cessa. Assad has a 3.62 ERA across eight appearances and is one of many Chicago players auditioning for a roster spot in 2023. 

Cessa meanwhile, began the year as a reliever and is making just his 10th start in 46 appearances. The righty has made five appearances against the Cubs this season and has an ERA of 7.00 against Chicago in 2022.

How to Watch:

Location: Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, Ohio

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Date: Monday, Oct 4.

Time: 5:40 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!

USATSI_19139937
Game Day

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Reds Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Payton Havermann
image002
News

FOCO Releases Limited Edition Cubs Day of the Dead Bobblehead

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19172490
Game Day

Cubs Fall to Reds for First Loss in 10 Days

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_19165301
Opinions

Stroman Turned in a Positive Debut Season with the Cubs

By Luke Parrish
USATSI_18920651
Prospects

Cubs Prospect Spotlight: Matt Mervis was Perhaps the Biggest Breakout in the System

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_19134281
Game Day

How to Watch Cubs at Reds Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_4731536
News

On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Takes Game One of the World Series

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19165586
Prospects

Cubs Cruise to Victory Over Reds

By Payton Havermann