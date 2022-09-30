How to Watch Cubs and Reds Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The penultimate series of the 2022 MLB season is here for the Chicago Cubs. In a quirky six game split series against the Cincinnati Reds, the club will try to end their season on a high note.

The Cubs have already proven they are hungry for next season as in the last few weeks alone have swept two National League East giants in the New York Mets, and earlier this week, the Philadelphia Phillies.

While the club can't get back to a .500 record, even with a six-game sweep, Chicago still has plenty to play for. Pride, development, and because they are being told by MLB they have to.

Regardless, this will be on of the last chances to watch the Cubbies until the spring rolls around so soak it all in while you still can.

How to Watch:

Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Date: Friday, Sept. 30

Time: 1:20 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Adrian Sampson (3-5, 3.23 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs and will face off against Reds starter Graham Ashcraft (5-4, 4.18 ERA).

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!