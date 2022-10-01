How to Watch Cubs vs. Reds Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Chicago Cubs handled business against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, extending their winning streak to five games. Following their sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cubs look to end the season on a high note facing a very weak opponent.

Chicago's final five games of the season are against Cincinnati, and if they go as smoothly as Friday's contest, it would be an encouraging sign for 2023.

On the mound Saturday for the Cubs is Drew Smyly, looking to put the cherry on top of a very profitable season. He sports an ERA of 3.48 after 21 starts and 103.1 innings. He'll hit free agency for the seventh time, now age-33.

It seems like Smyly still has a lot left in the tank and he'll command a high asking price for the 2023 season. So look for him to make the most of what is potentially his final start of 2022 and better his stats even further against Nick Lodolo of the Reds.

How to Watch:

Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Date: Saturday, Oct. 1

Time: 1:20 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

