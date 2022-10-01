How to Watch Cubs vs. Reds Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Reds Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field for game two of a three game set to end the home slate.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Chicago Cubs handled business against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, extending their winning streak to five games. Following their sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cubs look to end the season on a high note facing a very weak opponent.

Chicago's final five games of the season are against Cincinnati, and if they go as smoothly as Friday's contest, it would be an encouraging sign for 2023.

On the mound Saturday for the Cubs is Drew Smyly, looking to put the cherry on top of a very profitable season. He sports an ERA of 3.48 after 21 starts and 103.1 innings. He'll hit free agency for the seventh time, now age-33.

It seems like Smyly still has a lot left in the tank and he'll command a high asking price for the 2023 season. So look for him to make the most of what is potentially his final start of 2022 and better his stats even further against Nick Lodolo of the Reds.

How to Watch:

Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Date: Saturday, Oct. 1

Time: 1:20 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!

USATSI_19146310
Game Day

How to Watch Cubs vs. Reds Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19145911
Game Day

Cubs Take Series Opener Over Reds on Friday Afternoon

By Luke Parrish
USATSI_2056732
News

On This Day in Cubs History: Maddux Wins 20th Game

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19140876
Opinions

Twitter Reacts to Cubs Sweep of Phillies

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19128920
Game Day

Cubs Take on Reds in Wrigley Field Season Finale

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19115299
Game Day

How to Watch Cubs and Reds Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18609463
Prospects

Smokies Fall in Game Three of Southern League Championship Series

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_19140248
Game Day

Cubs Complete Series Sweep and Season Sweep of Phillies

By Ben Silver