How to Watch Cubs at Pirates: TV Channel, Streaming Links

How to Watch Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Chicago Cubs are coming off a series victory against the Miami Marlins and are set to begin a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Here is how to watch Thursday night's game.

The Chicago Cubs are trying to end their season on a high note as they enter play with a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. The Cubs just concluded a series with the Miami Marlins in which they took the final two games to secure the series victory.

The Pirates currently sit with a 55-94 record, second-worst in the National League as they continue on with their perpetual rebuild. Chicago will have a great opportunity to take on a few more wins as they too look towards the future.

How to Watch:

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Date: Thursday, Sept. 22

Time: 5:35 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial) 

Hayden Wesneski will take the mound on Thursday as he looks to continue his dominance following his MLB debut on Sept. 6. He holds a 2.30 ERA over 15.2 innings pitched this month. 

