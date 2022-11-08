Skip to main content

Anthony Rizzo Officially Opts Out of Contract With Yankees

First baseman Anthony Rizzo has officially opted out of his contract with the New York Yankees fueling speculation that a reunion with the Chicago Cubs is possible.

Former Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has officially opted out of his contract with the New York Yankees that would have seen him paid $16 million for the 2023 MLB season. 

Rizzo has long been speculated to be a player with which the Cubs could be interested in a reunion. The first baseman was one of the most beloved players in Chicago history.

Additionally, Rizzo would bring a level of familiarity with the organization as well as a veteran presence to a very young team. The Cubs haven’t definitively answered their question at first base, therefore Rizzo could be a short term answer then hit at the designated hitter role as his career winds to an end.

It truly would be a circle of events to see Rizzo make his way back to Wrigley Field after what ended up being what seemed like an unceremonious departure. However, there is love both ways and the need is there. 

It could be a fit!

