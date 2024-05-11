Can Chicago Cubs Slugger Catch His Teammate For Rookie of the Year?
The Chicago Cubs made a move in December that, at the time, raised eyebrows.
They traded two prospects, left-handed pitcher Jackson Ferris and outfielder Zyhir Hope to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for two players.
Pitcher Yency Almonte was going to help the Cubs in the bullpen. Infielder Michael Busch’s role was a little less clear.
Now, six weeks into the season, The Athletic sees Busch as the No. 4-ranked player in the National League Rookie of the Year race after six weeks.
Ahead of him are three pitchers — teammate Shota Imanaga, Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jared Jones, and the Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Busch played some first base for Los Angeles last season, but that position belongs to All-Star Freddie Freeman, who has a contract through 2027. Chicago was originally going to give Christopher Morel some reps at first base, in the hopes of using him there in 2024.
Busch changed their minds.
He’s started all but one game at first base for the Cubs so far this season.
His bat has been on point. Entering this weekend’s series with the Pirates, he was slashing .256/.308/.488/.796 with seven doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 19 RBI. He’s only drawn 10 walks and he has a high strikeout rate, with 50 in 129 at-bats.
But his home runs and his RBI lead all National League rookies, and that’s part of the reason he’s the highest-ranked position player on the list.
Imanaga has set a high standard in the race so far.
In seven starts he is 5-0 with a 1.08 ERA and a 0.816 WHIP. In 41.2 innings, he stuck out 43 and walked five, allowing batters to hit just .187 against him.
But Busch is off to his own solid start, and if he can improve on it, he could move up these rankings later this season.