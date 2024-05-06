Chicago Cubs Activate Ace, Starting Him In Series Opener Against Padres
It's been a bumpy go for the Chicago Cubs and their pitching staff so far this year.
With two expected starters, Jameson Taillon and Justin Steele, going down with injuries during Spring Training and on Opening Day respectively, the Cubs have had to use multiple different arms to stay afloat until those two returned.
That was helped by the incredible showing that Shota Imanaga has displayed during his rookie season, but there have been others who have stepped in a big way as well.
Chicago got a boost when Taillon returned, and he's been sensational in his second year with the club. Across his four starts, he has a 3-0 record with a 1.13 ERA, delivering the production they expected when they signed him to a lucrative contract two winters ago.
Now, their rotation will get another boost.
According to Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago-Tribune, the Cubs have activated Steele off the injured list and will start him against the San Diego Padres in their series opener on Monday night.
In a corresponding move, they have optioned right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson to Triple-A.
Steele was a revelation for Chicago last season when he became the ace of their staff after posting a 16-5 record and 3.06 ERA across 30 starts that earned the left-hander a fifth-place finish in NL Cy Young voting.
It looked like he might have been on his way to doing something similar this year when he held the potent bats of the defending champion Texas Rangers to just one run on three hits across his 4 2/3 innings of work, but a hamstring injury he suffered when tracking down a grounder put him on the shelf until now.
The Cubs are hoping he will be just as effective as he was in 2023 after this stint on the injured list list.
If they get that type of production, then this rotation could change from being spotty at times to being one of the top in the National League with the top three of Imanaga, Steele, and Taillon.