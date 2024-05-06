Chicago Cubs Ace Gets Huge Praise from Scouts
The Chicago Cubs won a massive series against the Milwaukee Brewers, winning the decider on Sunday, 5-0. While May baseball isn't the end-all-be-all in most cases, beating the Brewers in a series is always a welcoming sign for Cubs fans.
Currently tied for first place in the National League Central, Chicago has an opportunity to build a lead as they're expected to get healthy soon. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki are set to return this week.
Suzuki and Bellinger, arguably the two best offensive players on the roster, will be a big boost to an offense that can improve. To start the year, it's been about what they can do on the bump.
Much of the success the team has found this season has been due to Shota Imanaga. The left-handed pitcher has been untouchable to start the season, allowing just three earned runs in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His 0.78 ERA in his first six career starts is the lowest since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981.
According to Nightengale, there has been "no bigger surprise among scouts this year" than the Japan star.
The comment is certainly warranted by scouts as he's done everything possible to prove how good he is. The most impressive part of Imanaga's stat line is that he's allowed just two home runs to start the year. That was a major issue of his in Japan and one evaluators were concerned with when he was on the market.
Outside of that, striking out 35 and walking just four will always lead to success. Not giving up free bases is as important as anything else in Major League Baseball and he's done just that so far.
The Cubs will need him to continue doing so with Justin Steele expected to return to the rotation this week. A Steele and Imanaga duo could be the best in baseball if Steele returns to doing what he's capable of.