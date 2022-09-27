Cubs Activate Contreras, Suzuki Ahead of Series with Phillies

The Chicago Cubs are back at full strength. Having missed two of their most productive offensive players for for over 10 days, both will return to the roster Tuesday evening against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Willson Contreras suffered a left ankle sprain at the Field of Dreams which never healed. After spending weeks playing through it, the injury worsened and he's been on the shelf since Aug. 31.

Prior to his injure-list placement, he was slashing .246/.351/.471 for a 129 OPS+, the highest of any Cub.

Meanwhile, Seiya Suzuki had been with his wife awaited the birth of their first child. Out since Sept. 17 on both the paternity list and restricted list, Suzuki returns to the Cubs lineup on a tremendous hot streak.

From Aug. 21 through Sept. 16, he slashed .337/.406/.535 with four home runs.

Making room for Suzuki and Contreras were Jared Young and Michael Hermosillo. Out of options, Hermosillo was DFA'd. With an OPS of .398 on the season, he provided almost nothing of value to the Cubs. Presumably, he was out of options.

Young, meanwhile, has slashed .263/.364/.368 in his first six big league games covering for Suzuki. The Cubs would love to see him blossom into a utility player in 2023.

