Cubs Among Favorites to Land Aaron Judge

The Chicago Cubs promise to be spenders this winter in MLB free agency. Already they are connected to some of the biggest names, with shortstop Carlos Correa's being the loudest.

However, we at Inside the Cubs have already mentioned how the Cubs could pursue the biggest name on the market - Aaron Judge, but if only the length of contract made sense.

Chicago is looking at keeping deals to five years or less, potentially with higher AAVs, in order to avoid another Jason Heyward situation.

Judge signing with the Cubs isn't as outlandish as it seems. OddsChecker puts the odds of the slugger, who mashed 62 home runs in 2022, signing with Chicago at +1600, or 5.9-percent.

That puts them with the eighth-best odds at inking the services of the 2022 American League MVP.

As noted before, Judge would be a good fit with the Cubs as they look to contend in 2023 and fully make a push for the World Series not far beyond that. Judge would go a long way in helping create a new identity for this next generation Cubs squad.

