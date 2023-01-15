The Chicago Cubs announced at the Cubs Convention that they will be honoring legend and Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg with a statue outside of Wrigley Field.

Ryne Sandberg will receive the sixth statue in Chicago Cubs history when it’s unveiled outside Wrigley Field in 2024. The announcement was made Saturday at the Cubs Convention.

Sandberg’s statue will join Cubs legends Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo, Ferguson Jenkins and broadcaster Harry Caray.

"On a great day, a sunny day, sat right up there and watched Fergie," Sandberg told the audience. "What's pretty neat about it is I knew or know all the statues that are there. From Harry Caray to Ernie Banks and Billy Williams and Fergie and Santo. I was able to be around all those guys a lot. So to join them -- kind of join a team of the statues -- it's pretty awesome. Believe me, I am humbled."

In a stellar 15-year career with the Cubs, Sandberg made 10 All-Star teams, won nine Gold Glove Awards, seven Silver Slugger Awards and was the National League's Most Valuable Player in 1984. Sandberg was inducted into the National Hall of Fame in '05. Since Sandberg's retirement in ‘97, the Cubs have had 15 Opening Day second basemen in 25 seasons.

