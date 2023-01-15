Chicago Cubs Announce New Statue for Hall of Famer Sandberg
Ryne Sandberg will receive the sixth statue in Chicago Cubs history when it’s unveiled outside Wrigley Field in 2024. The announcement was made Saturday at the Cubs Convention.
Sandberg’s statue will join Cubs legends Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo, Ferguson Jenkins and broadcaster Harry Caray.
"On a great day, a sunny day, sat right up there and watched Fergie," Sandberg told the audience. "What's pretty neat about it is I knew or know all the statues that are there. From Harry Caray to Ernie Banks and Billy Williams and Fergie and Santo. I was able to be around all those guys a lot. So to join them -- kind of join a team of the statues -- it's pretty awesome. Believe me, I am humbled."
In a stellar 15-year career with the Cubs, Sandberg made 10 All-Star teams, won nine Gold Glove Awards, seven Silver Slugger Awards and was the National League's Most Valuable Player in 1984. Sandberg was inducted into the National Hall of Fame in '05. Since Sandberg's retirement in ‘97, the Cubs have had 15 Opening Day second basemen in 25 seasons.
More From SI's Inside The Cubs
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
- Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
- Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
- Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
- Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
- Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
- Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
- Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
- Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
- Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?
Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!