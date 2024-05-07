Chicago Cubs Boss Talks When Injured Slugger Could Rejoin Team
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell updated reporters on Monday about the status of a few injured players, including center fielder Cody Bellinger.
Bellinger, who is on the injured list with two right rib fractures, ran the bases and did other baseball activities as he prepares to come off the injured list. The question is when.
The Chicago Tribune reported that Counsell believes Bellinger could be back in the lineup for this weekend's road trip against the Pittsburgh Pirates, which starts on Friday.
That would mean no rehab assignment for the slugger, assuming no setbacks.
Bellinger injured his ribs while running into the wall at Wrigley Field on April 23 against the Houston Astros. He was tracking a foul ball at the time. He left the game a few innings later with discomfort on his right side.
Initially, no damage came up on testing. But an MRI the next day revealed the fractures and the Cubs placed him on the 15-day injured list.
The hope has always been for Bellinger to rejoin the team in mid-May, so an activation for the road trip — which also swings down to Atlanta next week — would be a bit ahead of schedule.
Bellinger’ batting average is .226, but before the injury he was batting .346 with a .433 on-base percentage and .769 slugging percentage in his previous seven games. In that span he had three home runs and seven RBI, along with four walks and five runs.
Outfielder Seiya Suzuki will need a rehab assignment before he can be activated, according to Counsell. He also ran bases and participated in baseball activities as he recovers from a right oblique strain he suffered on April 14 against the Seattle Mariners.