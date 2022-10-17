The Cubs Could Look to Extend Happ This Winter

The Chicago Cubs have a good thing going in the outfield, at least in the corners. They have Seiya Suzuki who impressed during his rookie year in the United States despite some ebbs and flows, and Ian Happ who slashed .271/..342/.440 over 158 games during the 2022 MLB season.

The difference between the two being that Suzuki just finished his first year of a five-year contract. Happ is entering his final year of team control.

Thus Happ is the perfect candidate to begin extension talks with this winter, especially considering manager David Ross values his production and sees him in left field for the foreseeable future.

"Talking to a lot of these outfielders, left and right are taken," Ross said during the final series in Cincinnati. "Pretty simple. There’s an open spot, and it’s in center field."

Happ made $6.85 million in 2022, but Spotrac has his 2023 arbitration number closer to $10.8 million. The second number sees to be much more fair as Happ all season outproduced his salary. Even $10.8 million seems like a bargain.

So, what does an extension look like for the 28-year-old?

Suzuki, also 28 years old, signed a five-year, $85 million contract this offseason to come over from Japan. Happ could argue that his production has been more impactful to the club's than Suzuki's was in 2022.

Therefore, a similar, if not greater contract length and value could be pursued by Happ this winter. Or more likely spring, when general manager Jed Hoyer prefers having these conversations.

However, if Happ produces like he did in 2022 for the entirety of that hypothetical next deal, then it would be a more than fair deal for both sides.

Chicago has some tough decisions ahead, but keeping the core together and happy has to be at the top of the list as they move into their contention window.

