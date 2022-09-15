Chicago Cubs Could Pursue Japanese Superstar This Offseason

The Chicago Cubs are rumored to be in on just about everyone this offseason from high dollar shortstops, to starting pitcher Carlos Rodón, and everyone in between.

Owner Tom Ricketts has publicly stated the club will spend money, and Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer sure knows how to spend it. So all the links to these star-power players makes sense.

But one thing is for certain: Chicago will need to add a member, or two, to their rotation.

Enter Japanese superstar Kodai Senga.

The righty will be 30 years old when he makes the move to the United States and begins his MLB career in 2023. However, many players before him, including fellow countryman and current Cub Seiya Suzuki, have proven the transition can be made almost seamlessly.

That's why a pitcher like Senga who has 1069.0 innings pitched in the Nippon Professional Baseball league with a 2.61 ERA and 1.114 WHIP over the course of 11 seasons will be highly sought after.

Chicago reportedly has interest in Senga according to The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney who they claim is a frontline-type of starter.

The 29-year-old will be a hot commodity as he will come with no strings attached as he will be a free agent. So unlike the two previous superstars to come out of Japan in Shohei Ohtani and Suzuki, Senga will not require a posting fee.

This could also leave open the door for a potential run at another starter such as Rodón, or dare we say. . . Jacob deGrom?

The addition of Senga and one other frontline starter would instantly create one of the best rotations in baseball and catapult the Cubs into a contention worthy club.

This will be one wild offseason for the Cubs front office and fans alike.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!