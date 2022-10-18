Cubs Expected to Sign Three Top International Prospects

Jesse Sanchez of MLB Pipeline recently did a dive overviewing the upcoming international free agency period, beginning on Jan. 15. In it, the article stated that the Chicago Cubs will be one of the teams with a reduced salary pool of $5,284,000. Despite this, the Cubs are still expected to sign three of MLB Pipeline's Top-50 prospects.

Chicago is seen as the leader for Derniche Valdez from the Dominican Republic, Ludwig Espinoza from Venezuela, and Angel Cepeda, also from the Dominican Republic. All three are listed as shortstops, yet each is 16 years old, they all have plenty of time to change.

Valdez is the sixth-ranked prospect of the group, with Pipeline giving the righty 55-grade hit and power tools. Pipeline projects Valdez to be a potential middle-of-the-order bat if he keeps developing at a good pace. The 16-year-old also grades out as a solid runner and fielder.

Espinoza comes in at 14th on the top 50, earning above-average hit and fielding grades from Pipeline. The switch hitter projects to be a top-of-the lineup hitter with average power, he does a good job of putting the ball in play according to Pipeline. His fielding projects to be above-average as well, potentially helping him stick at shortstop.

Cepeda rounds out the group at 19 on the list. Pipeline says he can play shortstop, second and third, and he has the athleticism to play center field if a team wants to go that direction. That trait is exemplified in his 55-grade run tool. Cepeda also boasts a 55-grade hit tool, with Pipeline stating that he projects as a middle-of-the-order bat.

The Cubs seem to be targeting high-offensive upside bats with this latest group of talent. Chicago has seen an influx of young talent over the last few seasons, and with a large emphasis placed on pitching at the 2022 deadline and picking 15 pitchers in its latest draft class (16 if two-way player Nazier Mule is included), the team may be using International Free Agency as a way to help supplement the farm with some new bats.

