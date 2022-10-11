Are the Cubs Arbitration Salary Projections Reasonable?

As the offseason looms, so to does the threat of a dreary winter and free agency. But before any of that begins, the Chicago Cubs must first look to settle the matter of arbitration with their eligible players.

10 Cubs are scheduled to receive new contracts through arbitration if they cannot first come to an agreement between agent and club. They are as follows, listed by Major League service time: Ian Happ, Steven Brault, Franmil Reyes, Rowan Wick, Alec Mills, Brad Wieck, Nico Hoerner, Codi Heuer, Nick Madrigal and Rafael Ortega.

Of those listed, none seem particularly likely to be non-tendered, but of course, there are candidates. MLB Trade Rumors released their arbitration projections for all 30 teams Monday, and barring Happ and Reyes, no projections even cross the $2.5 million threshold.

Happ will obviously be tendered a contract, and likely too are all the players who whose salaries fall under several million dollars, but Reyes is an outlier.

Claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians, Reyes, had a lot of potential of which he failed to live up to. He's been a big time power hitter since his debut, but 2022 was the first time he failed to be an above average hitter.

MLBTR places his arbitration estimate at $6 million. He will be 27 entering the 2023 season, that could prove to be a severe overpay if he can't return to form. The Cubs may be better off looking for an upgrade at the designated hitter position on the free agent market.

Nevertheless, Reyes has two years of team control remaining and plenty of upside, it will be an interesting decision for Jed Hoyer and his staff come arbitration season.

