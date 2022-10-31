Cubs Hire Slew of New Front Office Employees

Rejoice computer nerds! The Chicago Cubs are expanding their analytics department.

A slew of budding baseball minds will be joining the Cubs this off-season, filling new roles opened by the front office to increase the organization's knowledge of an ever-changing game.

Perhaps most interesting is the Cubs' newly dubbed 'Baseball Scientist'. Hailing from Hamilton, Ontario, Dr. Mike Sonne was the 'Chief Scientist' at ProPlayAI and 3MotionAI, doing research into the biomechanics of pitching.

He also served as an adjunct professor at Brock University and Ontario Tech University. Sonne is at the forefront of research on pitch clocks and how they affect pitcher fatigue.

His knowledge will be invaluable when the system is implemented in 2023, perhaps giving the Cubs a leg up over other organizations.

While the Cubs are stocking up their analytics department, they've also added to their strength and conditioning staff, poaching Blaine Kinsley from the St. Louis Cardinals organization and Nathan Garza, who was a strength coach with Maryland baseball and a former pitcher for Oral Roberts University.

