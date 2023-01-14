The Chicago Cubs got much better this winter, on paper at least, and according to manager David Ross, it's time to roll!

The Chicago Cubs have taken a major downturn since winning the World Series in 2016.

But at least they appear on the way back up in ’23.

After an offseason filled with major moves to improve the roster, there has to be cautious optimism for the fans.

After all, they added Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon, Tucker Barnhart and Brad Boxberger, among others.

Following consecutive losing seasons, the Cubs might not be ready to compete in the postseason. There’s no question that they’re inching that way.

When Swanson was inked to a seven-year, $177 million deal, that had to give even the biggest pessimist some added hope.

On paper, the Cubs are clearly better.

‘‘There’s been so much good about this offseason,’’ Cubs manager David Ross told the Chicago Sun-Times. ‘‘In my eyes, it’s ‘go’ time.’’

This will be Ross’ fourth season as the Cubs manager.

And he’s anxious to get started.

‘‘I have optimism in everything that I do and have gone in with the highest of expectations every single year that I’ve had this job,’’ Ross told the Sun-Times. ‘‘But are those expectations more realistic now? Probably so. We still have to have a lot of things go right. I don’t get as excited, maybe, as the fans might with the names we’ve brought in because I know how much work we still have to do, the holes we still need to fill.

“I’ve learned so much every year as a manager — and I’m definitely getting better — but I’m constantly looking at, ‘Where are we going to get better?’ ’’

Spring training is just around the corner. This much is evident: the talent is much improved across the board.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!