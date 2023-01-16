First baseman for the Chicago Cubs, Matt Mervis, will play for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic.

Highly-touted prospect Matt Mervis is scheduled to compete for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic beginning March 11 in Miami.

Mervis, who plays first base, is the No. 21-ranked prospect on Pipeline’s Top 30 list for the Chicago Cubs. Team Israel is part of Pool D.

It’s unclear whether Mervis will earn a spot on the Cubs’ Opening Day roster. The more realistic possibility is to begin at Triple-A Iowa.

So this is a chance for him to continue working on every aspect of his game. It’s a win-win in every way.

"There's so many," Mervis told reporters at the Cubs Convention why it’s beneficial to play for Team Israel. "I mean, the manager is Ian Kinsler, who played years and years in the big leagues. Joc Pederson's on that team. Kevin Pillar is on that team, so there's guys with a lot of big league experience coaching and playing.

"We're playing against super teams. I mean, it's the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico and Venezuela and Nicaragua. Those teams are full of MLB All-Stars. So getting that experience, playing in a big environment like that -- I mean, it's in Miami -- the crowds are going to be loud and excited. It was really a no-brainer for me."

Mervis combined for 36 home runs in 137 games at three Cubs affiliates in 2022.

