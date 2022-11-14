Chicago Cubs Officially Release Jason Heyward
In a move that Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer announced would be happening a few months ago, the team officially released longtime outfielder Jason Heyward. Heyward was signed to an eight-year, 184-million dollar contract before the 2016 season following a breakout 2015 with the St. Louis Cardinals, and still had one year remaining on his deal.
The lefty struggled at the plate for the majority of his tenure, managing an OPS+ of 86 across seven seasons in Chicago, but was still among the game's elite defenders in right field, and was tabbed as a major leader in the clubhouse. The right fielder won two Gold Glove awards during his Cubs tenure.
The 33-year-old famously gave a speech during a rain delay during game seven of the 2016 World Series, which the Cubs of course went on to win. Heyward's release leaves just one player still under contract for next season that was on the 2016 World Series roster, that being starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks.
