Chicago Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent

The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.

Starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his end of a mutual option with the Chicago Cubs, making him a free agent. Had both parties agreed to the option, Smyly would have been in line to make $10 million in 2023.

Instead, he will receive a $1 million buyout as he looks to ink a multi-year deal.

Smyly has dealt with injuries in the recent past, but when healthy he has been effective. Over the course of 22 games started during the 2022 MLB season, Smyly registered a 3.47 ERA with a 1.194 WHIP. However, he only pitched 106.1 innings.

Had Smyly accepted his end of the option, it appears likely that Chicago would have picked up their end as well, as extension talks were reported last month

Now, the lefty will look to sign a multi-year deal while the Cubs will look to add to their young, but promising rotation.

