The Cubs are Poised for a Huge Offseason of Spending

The Chicago Cubs intend on competing next season. That was always the goal. The 2022 MLB season was designed for them to re-tool and reload, seeing who they could count upon in some of their younger players.

The plan worked.

Players like Hayden Wesneski, Christopher Morel, and Nico Hoerner all impressed and proved they were ready to contribute at the MLB level.

Veterans such as Ian Happ, Marcus Stroman, and even Japanese rookie Seiya Suzuki showed they were ready to help take the club to the next. Now, it is the front office's turn to buy and add this winter.

In a letter to fans following the end of the season, Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts stated that they would indeed be opening the checkbook.

“Jed Hoyer and his team are building an expansive core of young high-ceiling players while making investments in infrastructure and technology to help them reach their maximum potential. We will be active in free agency and have the necessary resources available to substantially supplement our current roster. As Jed has demonstrated, we will be driven by intelligent decision-making as we build a roster that can win games in the postseason – year in and year out.”

Spending money in free agency is always expected at some level, but to 'substantially' add to the roster is noteworthy. The NL Central is not the toughest division in baseball, and a few high-profile signings, coupled with a few shrewd moves and the continued improvement of the younger players already on the roster could be a recipe for success.

Regardless, the Cubs front office, Chairman, players, and most of all fans, are tired of mediocrity coming from one of the most storied franchises in all of sports.

Buckle up, it will be a busy winter.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!