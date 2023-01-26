Chicago Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong is ranked among the best when it comes to outfield play.

The Chicago Cubs have a special player on their hands in outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. Not only is he the consensus top prospect in the Cubs' farm system, but he is rated as one of the best prospects in all of baseball coming in a #30 on MLB's top-100 list.

One aspect of his game that flies under the radar is his defensive prowess. Yes, his approach at the plate and his propensity for coming through in high pressure situations makes him a tantalizing MLB prospect.

But his defense is what helps round him out as one of the best up and comers in the sport.

According to MLB Pipeline's new list, Crow-Armstrong is the seventh best outfield prospect in all of baseball.

“He covers a tremendous amount of ground with his combination of plus-speed and precise reads and routes, and his solid arm strength rates better than most players at his position,” said MLB Pipeline.

It is just a matter of time before Crow-Armstrong begins to significantly contribute at the Major League level.

