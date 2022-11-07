Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs' Prospect Matt Mervis Takes Home Fall Star Game MVP

The Matt Mervis show continues as he crushes a two-run Arizona Fall League All-Star Game home run en route to an MVP award.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

This is Matt Mervis' world, we're just living in it.

On top of a spectacular minor league season, Chicago Cubs' prospect Mervis has hammered Arizona Fall League pitching.

Through 61 plate appearances the 24-year-old is slashing .291/.344/.655 with six home runs. And though it won't show up on the stats sheet, Mervis added his biggest yet on Sunday afternoon.

In the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game, Mervis crushed a fifth inning home run to put the National League atop the American League for good. Batting against Tampa Bay Rays reliever Antonio Menendez, Mervis crushed a 1-0 pitch deep to the berm in left-center field.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

For that hit, the only home run of the game, Mervis was awarded Fall Star MVP honors.

Of the 65 players voted into the Fall Stars Game, 12 were top 100 prospects, and now Mervis is among them. A former 39th round draft pick, the Cubs' first baseman is making a name for himself and could be with the Big League club as soon as Opening Day.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!

USATSI_19314081
News

Cubs' Prospect Matt Mervis Takes Home Fall Star Game MVP

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19202517
News

Potential Cubs Free Agent Targets Opt Out of Contracts

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19168114 (1)
News

Willson Contreras, Wade Miley Officially Free Agents

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_2122387
News

On This Day in Cubs History: Kerry Wood Wins Rookie of the Year

By Ben Silver
USATSI_18526432
Opinions

Can Kiermaier Be the Short Term Solution in Center Field for the Cubs?

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19372773
Around MLB

Astros Win Second World Series in Franchise History After Defeating Phillies in Game 6

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19157066
Opinions

Cubs Season in Review: Brandon Hughes

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19231379
Opinions

Will Dansby Swanson be the Cubs Shortstop of the Future?

By Ben Silver