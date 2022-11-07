Chicago Cubs' Prospect Matt Mervis Takes Home Fall Star Game MVP
This is Matt Mervis' world, we're just living in it.
On top of a spectacular minor league season, Chicago Cubs' prospect Mervis has hammered Arizona Fall League pitching.
Through 61 plate appearances the 24-year-old is slashing .291/.344/.655 with six home runs. And though it won't show up on the stats sheet, Mervis added his biggest yet on Sunday afternoon.
In the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game, Mervis crushed a fifth inning home run to put the National League atop the American League for good. Batting against Tampa Bay Rays reliever Antonio Menendez, Mervis crushed a 1-0 pitch deep to the berm in left-center field.
For that hit, the only home run of the game, Mervis was awarded Fall Star MVP honors.
Of the 65 players voted into the Fall Stars Game, 12 were top 100 prospects, and now Mervis is among them. A former 39th round draft pick, the Cubs' first baseman is making a name for himself and could be with the Big League club as soon as Opening Day.
