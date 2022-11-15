Chicago Cubs Protect Four Prospects from Rule 5 Draft
Ahead of the deadline to protect Rule 5 Draft-eligible prospects from being taken, the Chicago Cubs announced four prospects that were added to the team's 40-man roster, thus making them ineligible for selection. The prospects were right-handed pitchers Ben Brown and Ryan Jensen, and outfielders Kevin Alcantara and Brennen Davis.
The moves brought the Cubs 40-man up to 38, and many other names, such as Luis Devers and Cam Sanders were other contenders to be added, but were left unprotected and up to chance.
As for the players protected, Kevin Alcantara, acquired in the Anthony Rizzo trade, Brennen Davis, the 2021 Futures Game MVP, and Ben Brown, acquired in exchange for David Robertson, were all seen as locks to be protected as all are consensus top prospects within the organization.
Jensen, a former first-round pick, was one of many relievers eligible for the draft in December. Jensen is a fireballing righty that hits triple digits on the radar gun and is also a consensus top-30 prospect within the Cubs system.
Though the former Fresno State Bulldog has started his entire minor league career, he's likely to be more effective out of the bullpen where his strong fastball and slider will be most effective. The Rule 5 Draft takes place on Dec. 7.
