Cubs Could Pursue Premium Shortstops Boegarts, Turner, Swanson in Free Agency

The Chicago Cubs have a problem, and for once in 2022, it's a good problem. They have too many middle infielders.

Though Nick Madrigal has faltered mightily this year, he's due for a rebound, and he plays great defense at second base. Meanwhile Christopher Morel has made 38% of his starts at second or shortstop in his rookie season, though he's perhaps more apt at third base and as a utility piece.

And lest we forget Nico Hoerner, the Cubs' most valuable player by WAR in 2022. Hoerner has strung together back-to-back productive offensive seasons for the first time in his career, exemplifying the consistency the Cubs can expect from him in the future.

Of course, his defense comes at an even higher premium. Among all Major League shortstops, he ranks second in outs above average, trailing only Dansby Swanson.

So given all those reasons to keep Hoerner as the face of the franchise at shortstop, why are the Cubs suddenly talking about moving him back to second base? Cubs manager David Ross spoke about his shortstop on Sunday to Mark Gonzalez of the Chicago Sun-Times.

"If something works out where they identify a middle infielder that is of value that they feel fits very well, everybody is on board with that, including myself and Nico," Ross said of the front office pursuing a new shortstop.

Gonzalez then mentioned four shortstops whom the Cubs could end up eyeing this winter: Xander Boegarts, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Carlos Correa.

Ross' words indicate that the possibility of free-agent splashes has been discussed. Of course, the front office would rather keep their intentions unknown, but someone special must arrive in Chicago to move Hoerner off shortstop, a possibility Ross is all of a sudden considering.

The Cubs have put themselves in a position to spend. Unlike the other rebuilding teams in the National League Central, the Cubs consider their rebuild more of a 'retool'.

There is talent on the roster at Wrigley Field, both young and old. Between Hoerner, Morel, Ian Happ, Franmil Reyes, Seiya Suzuki, Marcus Stroman, Justin Steele, Adrian Sampson, Brandon Hughes and others, there reason for optimism in the near future. With Pete-Crow Armstrong waiting in the wings as well, the Cubs are looking to compete sooner rather than later.

Players like those shortstops mentioned above will come on a long-term deal. Even if the Cubs are not challenging for the NL Pennant in 2023, whoever they sign will be around for nearly a decade, if not more.

Inking Turner, Boegarts, Swanson or Correa would signal the end of the darkest days of the Cubs' rebuild. Once again, the Cubs are looking to be competitors.

