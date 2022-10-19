Cubs to Reduce Wrigley Field Ticket Prices for 2023

The Chicago Cubs' attendance figures were lower in 2022 than they had been in 23 years. Not counting the 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, Wrigley Field hadn't drawn fewer than 32,306 fans per game since 1998.

Still there's something to be said for that figure. Only 10 teams in all Major League Baseball drew more fans than the Cubs, and all but the Colorado Rockies had better records.

Wrigley Field is an attraction, a landmark, people will always flock to the Cubs for their rich history and central location. Still, the Cubs would like to get more fans in the stadium. A combination of better on-field product and lower ticket prices will do that in the 2023 season.

The team announced Wednesday a decrease by an average of 5.1% for their full season ticket plans. Though this may seem meaningless to the the average ballpark-goer who doesn't purchase season tickets, it may mean more than you think.

As the supply for tickets goes up, down goes the demand, meaning tickets on secondary markets and resale sites will also be cheaper.

That 5.1% decrease represents the most significant one-year drop in ticket prices in 30 years for the Cubs, who boast some of the highest gate-fees in baseball.

The Cubs are well aware that they have the ability to draw more fans to the ballpark in the coming season.

"We know that season tickets are really a long-term commitment," said Cale Vennum, the Cubs’ vice-president of ticketing in an article by Jon Greenberg of The Athletic, "I think it’s a really great time to be a season-ticket holder.

“You’re in a situation where the arrow of the team is pointing up and there’s some momentum behind the team performance, as you saw through the back half of the year. And at the same time, your price is going to go down. So if you’ve previously made the decision to make that commitment to being a season-ticket holder at Wrigley Field, now’s a really good time to stay on that ride as prices are going down and the team’s going up.”

Vennum is a salesman, naturally he's going to lift the Cubs up, but nothing he says is incorrect. Looking to spend in the free agent market this off-season, the Cubs are trending up. There's very likely going to be a better on-field product at Wrigley and it'll be easier to get in the gates to see such product.

