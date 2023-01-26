The Chicago Cubs have a special player on their hands in Nico Hoerner. With the arrival of Dansby Swanson, Hoerner will now be shifted to second base, a position he should excel at.

Last season Hoerner played the shortstop position and hit .281/.327/.410 all while playing elite defense at one of the most important positions on the diamond. With a move to second base, he very well could become the most prolific player on the defensive side of the house.

That's why it was so surprising when he was snubbed from MLB Now's Top-10 Second Basemen list. Hoerner was nowhere to be found. Names that made the list included Gleyber Torres, Kolten Wong, Jorge Polanco, and Brenden Donovan.

Hoerner's bat is well above average for the position and his defensive is Gold Glove-caliber.

How he could be left off the list is egregious, but at the end of the day it truly doesn't matter. Hoerner is an excellent player and will now make up one half of what could be the best defensive middle infield in all of baseball.

He will get the chance to prove himself this season, January top-10 lists be damned.

