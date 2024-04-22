Chicago Cubs Sign Former Intriguing Los Angeles Dodgers Pitching Prospect
It's been an uphill battle for the Chicago Cubs and their pitching staff so far.
Entering the season, there were concerns that this group might not be elite enough to compete for an NL Central title or playoff spot after whiffing on high-profile free agent and trade targets before deciding not to pursue others.
Shota Imanaga, their lone offseason starting pitcher addition, has been better than advertised.
But with Justin Steele and Jameson Taillon only making one start apiece so far, it's been a patchwork effort for them that has caused a turnstile across their Major League and minor league rosters.
Knowing this, the front office made a low-risk move when signing prospect Mitchell Tyranski according to their transactions page.
The 26-year-old was part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization and was with them during Spring Training, only to be cut at the end of camp.
He's appeared in only two years since being drafted in 2019.
According to Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation, the left-hander missed the 2021 and 2022 seasons after suffering Tommy John surgery. He returned to action in 2023, making 36 appearances with one start at the High Single-A level. He posted an ERA of 3.83 with 47 strikeouts over 42 1/3 innings.
So, what makes him so intriguing?
Well, no one really knows what type of player Tyranski can become.
He was a 12th round pick by the Dodgers in 2019 and showed promise that year with a 1.23 ERA over 17 games.
The Cubs are taking virtually no risk by bringing him in to see what he can do within their pipeline.
They've assigned him to their Single-A team in Myrtle Beach and he will have an opportunity to rapidly climb if he has the type of performances he showed in his limited action throughout his career.
Chicago won't get anything from this signing at the Major League level this season, but they might have found a diamond in the rough if Tyranski can come in and start producing immediately.