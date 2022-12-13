Cubs Sign Outfielder Ben DeLuzio to Minor League Deal

While the Chicago Cubs continue their pursuit of several top free agents, the team reinforced its minor-league depth Tuesday. FanSided’s Robert Murray reported that the Cubs had agreed to a minor-league deal with former-St. Louis Cardinal outfielder Ben DeLuzio.

DeLuzio has appeared in 22 career major league games, all in 2022, a speedy defensive specialist. The 28-year-old has consistently had an OPS in the range of .790-.800 throughout his minor league career. His pedigree as a hitter isn't high, but the Cubs hope he won't embarrass himself.

Though unlikely to provide much at the plate, DeLuzio could carve out a role for himself as a pinch runner and defensive specialist. His minor-league contract comes with an invite to spring training, giving the former Florida State graduate a chance to make an impression for a call-up at some point in the season.

The Cubs have utilized minor-league outfielder signings similar to DeLuzio in the past. Nick Martini, Narciso Crook and Terrance Gore have all received Major League stints in the past few seasons after first going through Chicago’s minor league system. DeLuzio should be given a similar opportunity.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!