The Chicago Cubs have signed Illinois-native Mike Tauchman to minor league deal according to team transaction logs. Tauchman is a veteran outfielder who is returning after a stint in Korea with the Hanwha Eagles.

Tauchman came up in the Colorado Rockies organization and made his MLB debut with the Rockies during the 2017 MLB season. He has spent time with Colorado, the New York Yankees, and the San Francisco Giants at the Major League level over the course of 2017 to 2021.

In 257 games at the MLB level Tauchman has slashed .231/.326/.378 with 17 home runs. During his time overseas the outfielder slashed .289/.366/.430.

A shoulder injury derailed his 2020 campaign with the Yankees and then was traded to the Giants during the 2021 MLB season. Despite a successful 2019 season, Tauchman never regained his form and opted to find his game and regain his production in Asia.

In addition to having had some success at the plate, he is known for playing above-average defense in the outfield. This is a depth move for the Cubs as they continue to round out their contingency plans heading into the 2023 MLB season.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!