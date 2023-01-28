Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson has been listed among the best in the game in a new ranking. But is his positioning fair?

The Chicago Cubs have a good one in Dansby Swanson. The shortstop position is one of the most difficult and important positions on the diamond. The range and athleticism needed to be an elite defender is astounding.

Swanson makes it look easy.

Combine that with his bat in which he slashed .277/.329/.447 with 25 home runs during the 2022 MLB season and it easily puts him up there with the best at the position.

MLB Now has just released their new rankings by position and Swanson makes the list.

At #6.

The list puts Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner at the top with Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, Corey Seager, and Francisco Lindor all rounding out the top five.

And there is Swanson.

In all honesty, it seems to be a fair ranking. Yes, Swanson is an elite defender, but his bat has just one year elite production behind it. All the others ahead of him either have similar defensive capabilities (Lindor) or have multiple seasons of proven production at the plate.

Swanson will need to put together more seasons like his 2022 before he will start to truly climb to the top echelons of these lists.

Regardless, the Cubs still have a good one in Swanson and to be mentioned in this conversation at all is a testament to his talents.

