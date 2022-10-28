Cubs Top Prospect Canario Suffers Serious Injury in Dominican Winter League

Skip to main content

Cubs Top Prospect Alexander Canario Suffers Serious Injury in Dominican Winter League

Chicago Cubs prospect Alexander Canario suffered a serious ankle injury in Thursday night's Dominican Winter League action.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Alexander Canario was cruising to a Big League debut in 2023 after a tremendous minor league season in 2022.

He slashed .252/.343/.556 across three levels, rocketing up through the Chicago Cubs organization from High-A to Triple-A by season's end. A centerfielder by trade, Canario featured at all three outfield positions in 2022, but spent a plurality of his game in center.

Playing in the Dominican Winter League for the Águilas Cibaeñas, Canario had posted a .796 OPS in eight games with a homer until Thursday night when disaster struck. Running out a ground ball hit to shortstop, the 22-year-old tripped on the bag and spilled himself behind first base.

It's a grisly video, so we'll spare you from watching it, but according to MLB Insider Héctor Gómez, Canario suffered a bimalleolar ankle fracture and left shoulder dislocation.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

According to ACE Physical Therapy, the recovery from an ankle fracture of this vareity isn't easy. A period of "non-weight bearing" that lasts 2-4 weeks must take place before rehabilitation begins.

Because the injury came so soon in the off-season it won't rule Canario out for the 2023 season, but it could mean diminished production.

It's a terrible way to end such a promising season for the Cubs' youngster from the Dominican Republic.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!

USATSI_18920652
News

Cubs Top Prospect Canario Suffers Serious Injury in Dominican Winter League

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19282035
News

Report: Cubs Open to Extending Judge a Five-Year Deal

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_18213236
Opinions

Could the Cubs consider Sanó in free agency?

By Luke Parrish
USATSI_19165317
News

Willson Contreras Named Finalist for NL Silver Slugger

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_19202868
News

Report: Cubs Willing to Extend Jacob deGrom Three-Year Offer

By Ben Silver
USATSI_9963247
News

Cubs "Very Interested" in Japanese Superstar Kodai Senga

By Ben Silver
USATSI_9634120
News

On This Day in History: Cubs Win First World Series Game in 71 Years

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19115304
Opinions

Cubs Season Review: Adrian Sampson

By Luke Parrish