Cubs Top Prospect Canario Suffers Serious Injury in Dominican Winter League

Alexander Canario was cruising to a Big League debut in 2023 after a tremendous minor league season in 2022.

He slashed .252/.343/.556 across three levels, rocketing up through the Chicago Cubs organization from High-A to Triple-A by season's end. A centerfielder by trade, Canario featured at all three outfield positions in 2022, but spent a plurality of his game in center.

Playing in the Dominican Winter League for the Águilas Cibaeñas, Canario had posted a .796 OPS in eight games with a homer until Thursday night when disaster struck. Running out a ground ball hit to shortstop, the 22-year-old tripped on the bag and spilled himself behind first base.

It's a grisly video, so we'll spare you from watching it, but according to MLB Insider Héctor Gómez, Canario suffered a bimalleolar ankle fracture and left shoulder dislocation.

According to ACE Physical Therapy, the recovery from an ankle fracture of this vareity isn't easy. A period of "non-weight bearing" that lasts 2-4 weeks must take place before rehabilitation begins.

Because the injury came so soon in the off-season it won't rule Canario out for the 2023 season, but it could mean diminished production.

It's a terrible way to end such a promising season for the Cubs' youngster from the Dominican Republic.

